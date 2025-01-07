Man City loan Issa Kaboré to Werder Bremen

Burkina Faso defender Issa Kaboré is set to do a stint at German club Werder Bremen for the rest of the season.

According to Manchester City, his move is subject to international clearance.

Werder stands at seventh place in the Bundesliga, two points behind where it needs to be to secure a spot in the Champions League next season.

Kaboré was at Portugal’s Benfica for the first half of the season, featuring in several games.

He has also played for Burkina Faso several times this season, helping the club to qualify for this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The 23 year old is yet to play a game for Manchester City since joining the club in 2020.

He was a substitute for two games at the beginning of this season, but was ultimately not used in those games.