Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Man City loan Issa Kaboré to Werder Bremen

Bayern's Alphonso Davies vies for the ball with Benfica's Issa Kabore, background, during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and SL Benfica   -  
Copyright © africanews
Matthias Schrader/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Football

Burkina Faso defender Issa Kaboré is set to do a stint at German club Werder Bremen for the rest of the season.

According to Manchester City, his move is subject to international clearance.

Werder stands at seventh place in the Bundesliga, two points behind where it needs to be to secure a spot in the Champions League next season.

Kaboré was at Portugal’s Benfica for the first half of the season, featuring in several games.

He has also played for Burkina Faso several times this season, helping the club to qualify for this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The 23 year old is yet to play a game for Manchester City since joining the club in 2020.

He was a substitute for two games at the beginning of this season, but was ultimately not used in those games.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..