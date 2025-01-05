Jimmy Carter's extended public farewell begins

Jimmy Carter’s extended public farewell began Saturday in Georgia.

The six days of ceremonies started with a motorcade procession from the Carters' hometown of Plains to Atlanta, where he will lie in state before being moved to Washington, D.C. Once all the services are concluded, Carter will be buried in his hometown alongside his wife, Rosalynn, who passed away last year at the age of 96.

The route includes the old train depot that served as Jimmy Carter's 1976 presidential campaign headquarters, as well as the gas station once run by Carter’s younger brother, Billy.

Carter’s legacy spans the globe. He was the first U.S. president to make a state visit to sub-Saharan Africa, and he took a strong stand against South Africa’s apartheid government, criticizing its treatment of Black citizens.

Through his unwavering commitment to peace, human rights, and diplomacy, Carter leaves behind a world greatly shaped by his leadership.