Mali: Former PM Choguel Maïga accused of embezzlement

Former Malian Prime Minister Choguel Maiga has been accused of embezzlement by the body that is responsible for controlling public spending.

A report by the authority points to numerous instances of embezzlement, involving significant sums of money. The former leader is said to have covered up some of the incidents or benefitted from them.

According to the auditor, there was ‘'undue expenditure on staff'’ over the entire 2020-2023 period. This includes phone subscriptions amounting to nearly €20,000, and equipment such as WiFi and computers that was meant for use in schools.

Maiga served as Prime Minister from June 2021 until November 2024, when he was dismissed by junta chief Col Assimi Goïta. The move came after criticism by Maïga of the junta's lack of clearness about a once-promised transition back to democracy.

He has so far refused to comment on the embezzlement allegations.

Maiga has previously commented on the report when the auditor began its research, insisting that he had a ‘clear conscience’.