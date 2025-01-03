French and German foreign ministers make historic visit to Damascus

In a historic diplomatic gesture, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock traveled to Damascus, marking the first official visit to Syria by senior European diplomats since the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad.

Barrot's visit included a stop at the French embassy, which reopened its doors just weeks ago after a 13-year closure. Speaking during the visit, he emphasized France's commitment to Syria’s future.

"A little less than a month ago, new hope was born thanks to the mobilization of Syrians—the hope of a sovereign, stable, and peaceful Syria. The hope that the aspirations of Syrians can be fulfilled," Barrot stated. "It is a real hope, but it is a fragile hope. Today, more than ever, France stands alongside Syrians to make this hope a reality."

Barrot also met with Christian religious leaders, underscoring France’s support for Syria’s diverse communities.

Baerbock, meanwhile, highlighted the need for inclusivity in Syria's political future. She emphasized that a genuine political renewal between Europe and Syria is contingent on ensuring all ethnic and religious groups have representation in the country’s governance.

The two ministers are set to meet Ahmad al-Sharaa, leader of the HTS group that played a pivotal role in Assad's ousting, along with representatives of Syrian civil society.

While progress has been made, Western nations, including France and Germany, have maintained HTS's designation as a terrorist organization. Baerbock also stressed the importance of not delaying democratic elections, noting that human rights and political reforms must not be undermined during the transition period.