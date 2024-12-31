Mozambique: South Africa sends special envoy to help quell unrest

South Africa has sent a special envoy to meet with Mozambique’s outgoing president, in an attempt to quell deadly protests sparked by Mozambique's disputed election in October.

The South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, called on special envoy Sydney Mufamadi to voice his government's solidarity with the neighbouring country, and its eagerness to help end the crisis.

Fearing that the unrest could become more widespread, South Africa has ramped up security along its border.

Mozambique’s Constitutional Council recently confirmed the victory of the Frelimo party in the election, sparking a fresh wave of protests.

The main opposition candidate, Venâncio Mondlane, has refused to accept the outcome of the election, describing it as rigged, and has called on his supporters to organise demonstrations.

Buildings, including Frelimo's offices and police stations, have been looted and set alight across the nation.

Capitalising on the instability, hundreds of detainees escaped from a high security prison in Mozambique’s capital last week,

Dozens of people have been killed in the protests since the elections.