Ethiopia: truck crashes into river, killing dozens

A truck crashed into a river in southern Ethiopia on Sunday, killing dozens of those on board, according to a hospital director. Some of the others on board are in critical care.

The overcrowded vehicle had been carrying wedding guests, before it fell off a bridge.

The high number of victims has been attributed to delays in rescue attempts in the secluded village. Lacking resources, residents reported trying to save people from the river using just sticks.

It’s not the first time traffic accidents have occurred at the site, and with deteriorating infrastructure and overcrowded public transport, the country has seen similar incidents in the past.

Dozens were killed back in August when a bus rolled over in the northwest of the country.