Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Ethiopia: truck crashes into river, killing dozens

People view a truck that fell off the Gelan Bridge as it was returning from a wedding ceremony in the country's southern Sidama region, Ethiopia, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Ethiopia

A truck crashed into a river in southern Ethiopia on Sunday, killing dozens of those on board, according to a hospital director. Some of the others on board are in critical care.

The overcrowded vehicle had been carrying wedding guests, before it fell off a bridge.

The high number of victims has been attributed to delays in rescue attempts in the secluded village. Lacking resources, residents reported trying to save people from the river using just sticks.

It’s not the first time traffic accidents have occurred at the site, and with deteriorating infrastructure and overcrowded public transport, the country has seen similar incidents in the past.

Dozens were killed back in August when a bus rolled over in the northwest of the country.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..