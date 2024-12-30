Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Iran calls for inclusive Syria and slams Israel strikes

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi   -  
Copyright © africanews
Vahid Salemi/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

war in Syria

Iran's foreign minister called for the formation of an inclusive government in Syria on Monday.

Abbas Araghchi said "all ethnicities and religions" should be part of a new government in Syria.

He made the comments during a joint press conference with visiting Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi.

Badr al-Busaidi said: "Regarding the situation in Syria, there is no doubt that we, like Iran, always emphasize a policy of non-intervention in Syria' domestic affairs, and a policy of respecting the will and choice of the Syrian nation in deciding their future, and the importance of protecting Syria's independence and territorial integrity."

Araghchi also condemned a recent Israeli airstrikes on Sanaa airport

"The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns military strikes by the regime and America against the Yemeni soil and the destruction of its infrastructure. We emphasize on the preservation of Yemen's territorial integrity and we hope that peace talks are resumed as soon as possible, so that we can stop conspiracies to start a new civil war in Yemen," said Araghchi.

Israel said it bombed the airport because it is used by the Houthis and Iran.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..