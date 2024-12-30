Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter Dies at 100

Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, passed away at the age of 100 after spending more than a year in hospice care. Carter, a Georgia peanut farmer who served one turbulent term in the White House, later established himself as a global humanitarian and champion of democracy.

Political Career and Presidency

Carter emerged on the national political scene by defeating incumbent President Gerald Ford in the 1976 election. Running as a Washington outsider, he promised to restore trust in the government in the wake of the Watergate scandal. However, his presidency from 1977 to 1981 was marked by significant challenges, including high inflation, fuel shortages, and the Iran hostage crisis, which overshadowed his administration. These issues contributed to his loss to Ronald Reagan in the 1980 election.

Post-Presidency Achievements

After leaving office, Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, founded The Carter Center in 1982. The nonprofit organization aimed to advance human rights and alleviate suffering worldwide. Through the Center, Carter became an influential figure in international diplomacy, election monitoring, and disease eradication efforts.

In 2002, Carter's extensive humanitarian work was recognized with the Nobel Peace Prize. He was celebrated for his efforts in promoting peace and democracy, conflict resolution, and public health initiatives, making him one of the most active and internationally engaged former presidents in U.S. history.

Final Years and Legacy

The Carter Center announced that Jimmy Carter passed away on Sunday afternoon at his home in Plains, Georgia. His death comes over a year after he entered hospice care and follows the passing of his beloved wife, Rosalynn, in November 2023. The couple spent most of their lives in Plains, deeply rooted in their community and dedicated to service.

Carter's legacy is marked by his post-presidential contributions to global peace and health, demonstrating a lifelong commitment to improving the human condition. His work has left an indelible mark on both national and international stages, reflecting his enduring dedication to humanitarian causes.

As the nation mourns the loss of Jimmy Carter, his legacy as a compassionate leader and tireless advocate for justice and human rights continues to inspire future generations.