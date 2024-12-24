Russan cargo ship sinks off the coast of Spain following engine room explosion

A Russian cargo ship has sunk in the Mediterranean sea off the coast of Spain following an explosion in the engine room, Russia's Foreign Ministry has stated on Telegram.

According to the ministry, two crew members are missing, and 14 others were rescued and taken to a port in Mucia.

LSEG data indicates that the vessel, called Ursa major, left the port of St. Petersburg in Russia on December 11, and was last seen sending a signal on Monday evening between Algeria and Spain.

After departing from St Petersburg, it had stated that its next port of call was the Russian port of Vladivostok, not the Syrian port of Tartous where it has stopped in the past.

According to LSEG data, the operator and owner of the vessel is a company named SK-Yug, part of Oboronlogistika. Both organisations have refused to comment on the incident.

The vessel’s captain said it was transporting empty containers at the time of the accident, Spanish media reported. But analysts believe the ship was playing a role in a mission to evacuate soldiers and equipment from Russian bases in Syria.

It is not currently clear what the ship's cargo was at the time of the incident.