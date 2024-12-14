Namibia's main opposition sets date for legal challenge of election results

Namibia's main opposition party said on Saturday that it plans to file a legal challenge against the results of last month’s disputed election.

The announcement by the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) came a day after a court granted it and another opposition party the right to inspect material from the polls.

They have claimed there were irregularities in the presidential and parliamentary polls held on 27 November.

Namibia’s ruling South West Africa People’s Party (SWAPO) won both the votes, extending its 34-year grip on power.

The IPC says the data will help it to substantiate their allegations ahead of the main court application on 23 December challenging the validity of the election.

Following Friday’s ruling, the court ordered the electoral commission to provide the parties with the information by next week.

This includes documentation of the number of votes cast and counted at each polling station.

The election was marred by a shortage of ballot papers and technical challenges which resulted in polling stations staying open for up to three days in some areas.

Namibia’s electoral commission declared the vote free and fair.

President-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has also dismissed allegations that the election was flawed. She is due to take office in March, becoming the country’s first female president.