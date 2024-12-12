Sweat and stone: The children powering Nigeria's lithium boom

In the Pasali community of Nasarawa, Nigeria, 6-year-old Juliet Samaniya spends her days in the mines chipping away at lithium-rich rocks, earning less than a dollar a day. The demand for lithium, a vital mineral for clean energy technologies, has spurred illegal mining activities in Nigeria, with children often bearing the brunt of the labor. Juliet, like many others, works to help sustain her family instead of attending school.

Her mother, Abigail Samaniya, acknowledges that education would be better for Juliet but says mining is the only way to make ends meet. Despite Nigeria’s laws against child labor and its policy of free basic education, poverty, hidden school fees, and weak law enforcement make child labor rampant, especially in remote and illegal mines.

The International Labour Organization estimates that over a million children worldwide work in hazardous mining conditions, with Africa being the most affected due to poverty and poor regulations. In Nigeria, children at illegal lithium mines face long hours, exposure to toxic dust, and unsafe working environments.

Growing Lithium Demand and Exploitation

Lithium mining has transformed Pasali over the past decade, creating a hub of illegal operations. Workers, including children, use primitive tools to extract and sort lithium ore. Young miners like 19-year-old Bashir Rabiu, who started working as a child, recall witnessing deadly accidents in the dangerous pits.

Children like Juliet and her peers can collectively sort up to 10 bags of lithium-rich ore daily, earning around $2.42 to share among themselves. Many, like Juliet, had to drop out of school due to financial constraints. Although education is technically free in government schools, additional fees make it inaccessible for the poorest families.

Pasali’s schoolmaster, Sule Dantini, said school attendance has plummeted, with mining keeping children away. He denied allegations of fees being charged, despite parents citing them as a barrier to enrollment.

Illegal Mining Networks

Illegal mining thrives in Nigeria due to lax enforcement and corruption. Buyers like Aliyu Ibrahim admit to paying bribes to continue operations, purchasing lithium ore from unlicensed mines where children often work.

Calls for Reform and Protection

Advocates and activists have criticized the exploitation of children in Nigeria’s mining sector, urging both the government and corporations to adopt responsible practices. Philip Jakpor, an activist, noted that revenue generation seems to overshadow human rights concerns, while Juliane Kippenberg of Human Rights Watch highlighted the urgent need for protective measures as global demand for lithium grows.

The Nigerian government claims to be addressing the issue through reforms such as updating mining laws, introducing mining marshals, and improving social programs to keep children in school. However, activists say much remains to be done.

Abigail Samaniya, despite her current reliance on mining, hopes for a brighter future for her daughter. "I want her to go to school and have a better life," she said.