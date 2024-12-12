Eastern EU nations can suspend asylum amid Belarus-Russia tactics

The European Union has authorized Poland and several other eastern European countries to temporarily suspend asylum rights when they believe Belarus and Russia are manipulating migrants to undermine the stability of the region.

In October, Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland announced a proposal to enact a law that would freeze asylum applications for up to 60 days, a decision that has sparked outrage among human rights advocates.

Henna Virkkunen, EU Commission Executive Vice-President, stated that "Following Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, the practice of instrumentalizing and weaponization of migration started in 2021 and has continued at the borders with Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Finland. But what we are seeing today is of an exceptional nature."

The European Commission has accused Belarusian authorities of aiding migrants in their journey to Europe by offering ladders and other means of assistance.

Virkkunen stated that there is a serious and ongoing issue at the eastern border, noting a significant increase in illegal crossings, especially at the Polish-Belarus border, which has risen by 66% compared to last year. He pointed out that Russian authorities are aiding these illegal activities, with over 90% of migrants crossing the Polish-Belarusian border using Russian student or tourist visas.

It has been indicated that due to the serious and persistent nature of the threat, EU member nations can temporarily suspend a migrant's request for international protection in exceptional cases.

Some migrants face allegations of attacking border guards.

The commission is tasked with monitoring EU laws to ensure adherence.

The right to seek asylum for individuals fearing for their lives or safety in their home countries is enshrined in EU legislation and international law.

Virkkunen added that a suspension of asylum rights should only be implemented when weaponization poses security risks to member states, requiring exceptional measures.

Member states may restrict a migrant's access to asylum rights, but only under very strict conditions and within legal limits. This implies that such measures must be truly exceptional, temporary, proportionate, and clearly defined.

Virkkunen, who refrained from providing specifics, mentioned that the commission is allocating 170 million euros ($179 million) to Poland, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and the non-EU country Norway to strengthen their border defences, which includes enhancing electronic surveillance, installing mobile detectors, improving telecommunications, and countering drones that could enter EU airspace.