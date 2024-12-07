Pope Francis Appoints 21 New Cardinals, Highlighting Global Inclusion

Pope Francis has appointed 21 new cardinals, many of whom are key figures in his ongoing efforts to reform the Catholic Church. The new cardinals, aged between 44 and 100, come from five continents and represent a diverse range of backgrounds and regions.

Among the new appointees is a Peruvian bishop who has strongly supported the Pope’s crackdown on clerical abuse, as well as two African leaders: Ignace Bessi Dogbo, Archbishop of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, and Azzedine Gharbi, Archbishop of Algiers, Algeria.

Ignace Bessi Dogbo, shared his thoughts on the potential for an African pope in the future:

“There hasn’t been an African pope, but it’s a possibility. The Church should be open to that so it can break out of its barriers. Pope Francis insists on an open Church, where we don’t build walls, but build bridges to meet people. If this eventuality were to happen, the universal Church must be ready to embrace it.”

Pope Francis’s selection of cardinals highlights his commitment to promoting leaders from dioceses that are often overlooked, rather than the traditional custom of elevating archbishops from large, prestigious dioceses like Milan or Paris. This move signals a shift towards a more inclusive and global vision of the Church.