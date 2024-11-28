Welcome to Africanews

Prince Johnson, Liberian ex-warlord-turned senator, dies aged 72

Prince Johnson speaks to journalist in Monrovia, Liberia on on Nov. 10, 2005.   -  
GEORGE OSODI/AP2005
By Rédaction Africanews

War crimes

Liberian former warlord-turned senator, Prince Johnson, has died at the age of 72.

Born in the northern region of Nimba, Johnson was seen drinking a beer in a video as fighters loyal to him killed then-president Samuel Doe in 1990.

Doe's death triggered 2 civil wars that claimed some 250, 000 lives.

During the conflict, Johnson was a prominent militia leader.

He was later forced into exile in Nigeria, before returning to his home country in 2004.

Johnson never voiced remorse over his actions, insisting he had protected civilians who he said were 'led to the slaughterhouse, as if they were chickens and goats, by the Doe regime'.

Johnson ran in the 2017 presidential election, garnering more than 8% in the first round.

He also became a senator, a role he would occupy until his death.

