Namibia waits for results of fiercely contested election

Vote counting is underway in Namibia after what was widely seen as the most fiercely contested elections in decades.

There were long queues outside polling stations throughout the day on Wednesday as the country’s youthful population cast their ballot for a new president and parliament.

Voting closed at nine in the evening local time and initial figures suggest there was a high voter turnout.

The South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO), which has ruled Namibia since leading it to independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990, has faced a tough election.

But if it wins, its presidential candidate, Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, will become the country’s first female leader.

In the run-up to the polls, however, analysts said there was a strong possibility that SWAPO could be ousted by young people who make up 64 per cent of registered voters.

They are fed up with high levels of unemployment, inequality and corruption allegations, and want change.

To be elected president, a candidate must get more than 50 per cent of the vote or there will be a run-off.

Results are expected by the weekend.