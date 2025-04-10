Africa’s trade winds shift amid tariffs, reforms, and regional tensions {Business Africa}

Top African economies are recalibrating their strategies in response to U.S. tariffs, leadership transitions, and deepening regional conflicts, with significant implications for trade, security, and livelihoods.

Trump’s Tariffs Shake African Economies

The ripple effects of renewed U.S. tariff policies under former President Donald Trump are weighing heavily on African markets, especially for countries that have long relied on preferential access through the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). Nations such as Lesotho and South Africa are seeking alternatives by reinforcing regional trade through frameworks like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and pursuing new bilateral trade agreements.

Experts say these tariffs are expected to reduce export earnings for many AGOA-benefiting nations. In response, countries are looking to diversify their economies, strengthen regional supply chains, and engage in strategic diplomacy. Legal channels and multilateral forums are also being explored as avenues to challenge the tariffs and seek more favorable trade terms.

Namibia’s First Female President Charts a New Economic Course

Amid global economic uncertainty, Namibia’s newly elected president is introducing wide-ranging reforms to reposition the country as a trade and logistics hub in Southern Africa. The plan includes structural trade reforms, investment in logistics infrastructure, and stronger ties with regional markets.

With U.S. tariffs threatening traditional export routes, Namibia's strategy aims to reduce dependency on external markets and enhance intra-African trade. The leadership’s bold approach could serve as a model for other nations seeking economic resilience.

Deadly Waters: Crisis on Lake Kivu

In the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, rising insecurity has turned fishing on Lake Kivu into a perilous activity. In Bukavu, the recent takeover by the M23 armed group has severely disrupted local communities and economic activities.

Fishermen now operate in a climate of constant danger, with the insecurity leading to sharp increases in the price of Sambaza fish, a staple in the region. The instability is deepening poverty and threatening food security for thousands of households that rely on fishing as a primary source of income.