Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Somalia: 24 dead as boats capsize in Indian Ocean

Somalia: 24 dead as boats capsize in Indian Ocean
FILE- Philippine Coast Guard divers conduct search and rescue operation for the sunken   -  
Copyright © africanews
Bullit Marquez/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Somalia

Twenty-four people died after two boats capsized off the Madagascar coast in the Indian Ocean, Somalia's government said Sunday.

Somalia’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi said 46 people were rescued.

“We are working tirelessly to ensure the survivors are brought back home safely and provided with the necessary care,” he said.

Most of the passengers were young Somalis, and their intended destination remains unclear. Many young Somalis embark every year on dangerous journeys in search of better opportunities abroad.

A Somali ambassador-led delegation to Ethiopia is scheduled to travel to Madagascar on Monday to investigate the incident and coordinate efforts to help survivors.

Fiqi also said Sunday that Somalia's ambassador to Morocco will look into a separate report of Somali youth stranded on Morocco’s coastline. It is not clear when the Morocco incident took place and Fiqi did not provide details.

The U.N migration agency has in the past raised concern over rising cases of irregular migration from the Horn of Africa countries as people flee from conflict and drought.

In April, 38 migrants died and 22 others were rescued from a shipwreck off Djibouti on a popular route to Yemen. Most of those rescued were of Somali and Ethiopian nationalities.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..