Carlo Ancelotti dismisses speculation over Kylian Mbappe’s mental health

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed speculation that star forward Kylian Mbappe is struggling with mental health issues, calling such rumors “too ugly.” Speaking in a prematch press conference ahead of Sunday’s La Liga game against Leganes, Ancelotti expressed confidence in Mbappe’s mindset and dismissed concerns over the Frenchman’s recent form.

“I don’t think so. I see him calm and happy to be here. I don’t think he’s suffering this, and if he is, he doesn’t show it,” Ancelotti said. “It’s too ugly to speculate about this.”

Since joining Real Madrid on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, the 2018 World Cup winner has faced challenges adapting to his new role as a central striker. Reports in Spain suggest that Mbappe is “fed up” with the position, while his national team manager Didier Deschamps has left him out of France’s last two UEFA Nations League squads in October and November.

Deschamps has spoken publicly about the psychological pressures elite players face, citing social media scrutiny and a relentless football schedule as contributing factors. “It is the head that commands the legs,” Deschamps said, while acknowledging that mental fragility can impact performance.

Ancelotti, however, emphasized that Mbappe is motivated and training well despite his current goal drought. The Frenchman has scored six goals in 11 La Liga matches but hasn’t found the net in his last two outings.

“Bad runs of form and scoreless streaks have gone through all the strikers, who, if they don’t score, get frustrated,” Ancelotti explained. “I see him motivated and happy to train with his teammates. The streak will stop sooner or later. Tomorrow he’ll play a great game because it is only a matter of time. He has beastly quality, and sooner or later he will prove it.”

On the work Mbappe has done during the international break, Ancelotti revealed that the focus has been on improving the team’s defense but joked about the forward’s role in training. “I’m not going to teach him how to play as a striker; he can teach me,” the Italian quipped, before adding that he doesn’t believe Mbappe needs to focus on defending.

Fans will be eager to see if Mbappe can rediscover his scoring touch in the match against Leganes and silence the ongoing speculation about his form and mental state.