Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Carlo Ancelotti dismisses speculation over Kylian Mbappe’s mental health

Kylian Mbappé, lors du match opposant le CD Léganès au Real Madrid à Leganès, près de Madrid, le dimanche 24 novembre 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Bernat Armangue/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

By Agencies

Spain

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed speculation that star forward Kylian Mbappe is struggling with mental health issues, calling such rumors “too ugly.” Speaking in a prematch press conference ahead of Sunday’s La Liga game against Leganes, Ancelotti expressed confidence in Mbappe’s mindset and dismissed concerns over the Frenchman’s recent form.

“I don’t think so. I see him calm and happy to be here. I don’t think he’s suffering this, and if he is, he doesn’t show it,” Ancelotti said. “It’s too ugly to speculate about this.”

Since joining Real Madrid on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, the 2018 World Cup winner has faced challenges adapting to his new role as a central striker. Reports in Spain suggest that Mbappe is “fed up” with the position, while his national team manager Didier Deschamps has left him out of France’s last two UEFA Nations League squads in October and November.

Deschamps has spoken publicly about the psychological pressures elite players face, citing social media scrutiny and a relentless football schedule as contributing factors. “It is the head that commands the legs,” Deschamps said, while acknowledging that mental fragility can impact performance.

Ancelotti, however, emphasized that Mbappe is motivated and training well despite his current goal drought. The Frenchman has scored six goals in 11 La Liga matches but hasn’t found the net in his last two outings.

“Bad runs of form and scoreless streaks have gone through all the strikers, who, if they don’t score, get frustrated,” Ancelotti explained. “I see him motivated and happy to train with his teammates. The streak will stop sooner or later. Tomorrow he’ll play a great game because it is only a matter of time. He has beastly quality, and sooner or later he will prove it.”

On the work Mbappe has done during the international break, Ancelotti revealed that the focus has been on improving the team’s defense but joked about the forward’s role in training. “I’m not going to teach him how to play as a striker; he can teach me,” the Italian quipped, before adding that he doesn’t believe Mbappe needs to focus on defending.

Fans will be eager to see if Mbappe can rediscover his scoring touch in the match against Leganes and silence the ongoing speculation about his form and mental state.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..