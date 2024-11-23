Tanzania: Opposition leader Freeman Mbowe released on bail after arrest

Freeman Mbowe, the leader of Tanzania’s main opposition party Chadema, has been released on bail after being arrested on Friday, just days before local elections set for November 27.

Chadema announced the release on Saturday via the social media platform X, stating, “Chairman Freeman Mbowe (...) and other leaders detained at the Vwawa police station have been released on bail.”

Mbowe’s arrest was reportedly linked to a gathering ahead of the elections. Following his release around midnight, he addressed reporters, dismissing the accusations as baseless. “We were accused of violating the campaign schedule, but this is unfounded, as we had already reached an agreement with our opposition colleagues,” he said.

He further alleged that the arrest was a deliberate attempt to disrupt Chadema’s planned campaigns. Mbowe also noted that some party members remain in custody and that he and others have been summoned to appear before authorities on November 29. He intends to consult legal counsel regarding the matter.

The upcoming local elections are being closely watched as a key test of Tanzania’s political landscape ahead of the presidential election scheduled for October 2025.

Since assuming office in 2021, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has implemented certain measures to relax media and opposition restrictions; however, human rights advocates claim that arbitrary detentions persist.

During Magufuli's presidency, opposition gatherings faced violent disruptions by the police, and their leaders were often arrested. Notably, top Chadema figures, Mbowe and deputy Tundu Lissu, were subjected to attacks by unknown assailants, with both asserting that the assaults were politically motivated.

The resumption of opposition protests marks a renewed push for political openness and reform in Tanzania, echoing the changing political landscape under President Samia Suluhu Hassan's leadership.