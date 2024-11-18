Welcome to Africanews

Dozens of health workers on trial in Turkey accused of causing infant deaths

Protesters taking to the streets calling for justice in the wake of the scandal.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

Turkey

47 people are on trial in Turkey, after being accused of subjecting newborns to inappropriate treatments in private hospitals in a bid to receive money from social security. Doctors and nurses are among those on trial.

Protesters have taken to the streets calling for justice.

Hacire Akinci, a mother who lost her child, was among the demonstrators. She says, "when we went (to the hospital) they told us the baby was in critical condition. It was on a Tuesday. When we went Tuesday they told us the baby had died.''

''They gave us a medical report that said the baby had died of natural causes. But apparently that wasn’t the case. We learned just last month that wasn’t the case. I want to press charges. I want justice to be served. My baby was born after 8 years (of fertility treatments)," she adds.

At least 10 newborns have died in what is one of the largest healthcare scandals the country has seen in recent years.

Cigdem Sari Nuray, a mother whose son spent time in intensive care, said she felt she needed to be at the protest.

"We have submitted a petition (for an investigation) and came here for justice to be served. I came here to seek justice primarily for the babies who died, for those who are 80-90% disabled and for those like my son," she says.

9 private hospitals have been shut down as a result of the investigation into the incident, with 19 institutions viewed as being responsible.

