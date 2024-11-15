Senegal parliamentary elections: Former rivals face off again

Senegal’s parliamentary elections this weekend will see former presidential rivals, Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko and ex-President Macky Sall, compete for control of the 165-seat National Assembly. This follows their showdown in the March 2024 presidential election.

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye dissolved parliament in September, citing opposition obstruction, and called for snap elections. Four major coalitions dominate the race, including the opposition Takku Wallu, backed by Sall.

Senegalese voters traditionally grant the president a parliamentary majority, but economic challenges like unemployment, inflation, and recent flooding have fueled discontent.

Former President Sall, now campaigning remotely from Morocco, accuses Faye's administration of reversing his economic progress. In response, Faye's government blames the opposition's prior mismanagement and lack of parliamentary support for delays in delivering reforms.

Tensions have also flared during the campaign, with reports of harassment against Sonko’s supporters. Despite this, analysts suggest Faye’s Pastef party has a strong chance of securing a majority, given Sonko’s active engagement with voters nationwide.

The elections will determine whether Faye can implement his agenda or face continued opposition in parliament.