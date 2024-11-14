Ridley Scott brings "Gladiator" back to the big screens

24 years after the original movie, Ridley Scott is bringing "Gladiator" back to the big screens

Taking over from Russell Crowe as the central character, Paul Mescal plays Lucius Verus, thrown into the Gladiator ring to fight for his life in front of baying crowds.

As well as director Scott back behind the helm, Connie Nielsen reprises her role as Lucilla - something she didn't think would happen.

"No, I really didn't. I saw this as a one goer, like it was a oner. And it was like sort of like such an amazing story," she said of the first film.

"And then I read the script and I was just like, just really bowled over by like the sheer story - really, really good story and plot points where I would like, 'OK. That's kind of going to be amazing. Yeah," she added.

Academy Award winning actor Denzel Washington also steps into this ancient Roman world playing Macrinus. Washington said he admires his character's tenacity.

" I think he is a genius in how he was able to get from the literally arena floor to the halls of whatever they were called, the Roman hierarchy. I give them a lot of credit. Now, how we got there, you know, we don't see the half of it," he smiled.

And wearing the Roman garb really helped him to get into character:

"That helped. All of it helped. All the elements of everything you saw look like Rome. All the people look like Rome. You couldn't help but be Roman on those sets with that, with the gear," he said of his look.

“Gladiator II” also stars Fred Hechinger,, Joseph Quinn and Pedro Pascal. It is opening in cinemas around the world from Thursday 14 November.