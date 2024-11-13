Voting underway in Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland

Voting is underway in Somaliland’s long-delayed presidential election amid political tension in the Horn of Africa.

Local media report voters lining up, voicing hopes for a stronger economy and more jobs. Over 1 million people are expected to vote at over 2,000 stations, with 28 international observers on site.

Incumbent President Muse Bihi Abdi of the Kulmiye Party seeks a second term, aiming for Somaliland’s international recognition. His opponents, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi of the Waddani Party, promises democratic reforms, while Faisal Ali Warabe of the Justice and Welfare Party advocates a unity government.

Since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, Somaliland has maintained its own government, currency, and security, despite lacking global recognition. Economic challenges partly led to the election’s delay since 2022.

The region’s recent agreement with Ethiopia for Indian Ocean access has sparked tension with Somalia, which sees it as a threat to its territorial integrity.

This is Somaliland’s fourth presidential election, though the delay has raised concerns about the stability of its electoral process.