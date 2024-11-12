Welcome to Africanews

Haiti’s new interim prime minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé takes office

Haiti's new Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé speaks to the press after his swearing-in ceremony in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Odelyn Joseph/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

By Agencies

Haiti

Haiti’s new interim Prime Minister, Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, was sworn in on Monday as the capital, Port-au-Prince, faced a new wave of violence. Shortly after his inauguration, gunfire erupted at Toussaint Louverture International Airport, where gangs targeted a commercial Spirit Airlines flight landing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Shots fired at the plane struck a flight attendant, who sustained minor injuries, according to reports from Spirit Airlines and the U.S. Embassy. The flight, originally bound for Port-au-Prince, was diverted and safely landed in the Dominican Republic. In response, some airlines have temporarily suspended operations to Haiti due to ongoing security concerns.

During his inauguration, Fils-Aimé underscored the critical need for security, stating, “The first essential task that will determine the success of the transition is to re-establish the security of people, property and infrastructure, food security, and freedom of movement throughout the country.”

Fils-Aimé, a prominent businessman and former president of Haiti’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, takes office at a challenging time for the Caribbean nation. Recently, the transitional council responsible for guiding Haiti back to democratic rule has faced allegations of corruption against three members, further complicating the government’s efforts to regain stability.

Fils-Aimé’s appointment follows his 2015 campaign for the Senate and his studies at Boston University. He was previously considered a private sector candidate for the interim prime minister role before the position was held by Garry Conille.

