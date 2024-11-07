Kung Fu gains popularity among young people in Kenya

Kung Fu, the ancient Chinese martial art, is gaining popularity among young people in Kenya.

Dating back to before the Christian era, it is primarily an unarmed mode of personal combat, but is also a form of exercise with a spiritual dimension.

Kung Fu Master, Ngaruiya Njoge, first trained in the martial art some 30 years ago, and is now training students in the discipline in the town of Kiambu, north of Nairobi.

"The benefit of Kung Fu, or the lessons which Kung Fu can teach, one is discipline and health. And also, you know how to defend yourself,” he said.

As a leader of the Kenya Kung Fu Wushu Federation, Njoge used his expertise to help the youth of Kiambu County to avoid vices such as alcoholism and crime.

He trains children as young as four and said that some 4,000 pupils have benefited from free training sessions through clubs he has established in 24 public primary schools in the area.

The county is known for its high rates of youth alcoholism, and he claims thousands of young people have benefited from Kung Fu so far.

One of his students, Elvis Munyasia, says the martial art has helped him to stay away from crime.

“Without Kung Fu, I would be an alcoholic right now doing some drugs and a lot of bad things, maybe doing, maybe theft. But since I started it has changed my life and it has given me a purpose in life.”

Despite a lack of funding and available teachers, thousands are benefiting from learning self-confidence and discipline.

Another group of children have been attending Kennedy Murimi's Kung Fu classes in the low-income area of Kawangware.

Murimi works as a part-time electrician but always makes time for his young pupils over the weekends.

He believes that Kung Fu is important as a means of social change and can help young people, not just physically, but also mentally and socially.

Aisha Faith, a 17-year-old Kung Fu student said the martial art has transformed her physically, mentally, and academically.

“I used to be a slow learner, but ever since I began practicing Kung Fu, I've become sharper and faster, which has significantly improved my academic performance,” she said.

For Murimi, Kung Fu contributes to improved academic performance as it enforces discipline, physical health, mental focus, and good social skills.