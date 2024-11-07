Botswana’s young farmers hope new government will boost agriculture sector

Farmer Tumelo Mapila is one of many young Botswanans with high hopes that the country’s new government will boost the agriculture sector.

He started farming vegetables three years ago on a piece of land about an hour’s drive from the capital Gaborone.

But he is struggling to sell his produce in markets outside of the city and is hoping things will change under the new administration.

“One of the key things for me as a farmer is for opportunities to grow the farm. Opportunities to access other markets beyond just Gaborone and Botswana,” he said.

“We're looking for stability in being able to know that when we do take our produce to the buyers, they’re buying at the right price, the right volumes, which really will help us to plan better as well.”

Outside the big cities, young people blame the former Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) for having relegated agriculture to the sidelines.

In its 58-years in power, the focus of the economy was centred on diamonds which have been hard hit by a global downturn in demand.

Mapila said other countries and economies have created “so much wealth for the citizens and people who farm”.

“So, this is an area of focus for myself, my family, and I think for a lot of Botswanans as well going forward. Our expectations are high. It's very clear that the diamonds are not doing well.”

Although Botswana is one of the wealthiest countries per capita in sub-Saharan Africa, this decline saw its economic growth forecast for 2024 slashed to 1 per cent.

Economic issues dominated the campaign ahead of last month’s elections which was won by the opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change coalition led by Duma Boko.

Analysts say that the new president must not only diversify the economy, but must also encourage banks to invest in the agricultural sector.

“The agricultural sector is mainly underfunded because of the business and banks are not willing to fund it because maybe they don’t consider it viable,” said political analyst Ramasia Kabo.

“I think we need to rethink our strategies in terms of how then do we attract those banks and those businesses to really invest in agriculture.”

Botswana must now turn its attention to other sectors to revive economic growth.