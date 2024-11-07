Botswana's new government races to diversify its economy {Business Africa}

Can Botswana Shift Beyond Diamonds?

In Botswana, the new administration arrives at a time of heightened economic uncertainty. Unemployment continues to rise, and global demand for diamonds, a cornerstone of the country’s economy, is slowing. As the world's second-largest producer of natural diamonds, Botswana faces a pressing need to diversify its economy away from diamond dependence. Experts argue that assertive negotiations with key players like De Beers may be critical in this new era. Political and economic risk analyst Marisa Lourenco shares insights into the government’s approach, discussing the potential impacts of lab-grown diamonds and the viability of alternative economic sectors.

Ethiopia’s Electric Vehicle Hurdles Highlight Need for Infrastructure

In Ethiopia, the push toward electric vehicles (EVs) reflects a proactive shift toward reducing fuel dependence and curbing pollution. Yet, for EV owners, optimism is tempered by logistical issues that keep many vehicles sidelined. Limited charging stations, a scarcity of repair facilities, and a shortage of spare parts present serious obstacles. Without adequate infrastructure, the promise of a cleaner, more efficient transport system is stalling.

DR Congo: Plastic Waste Crisis Threatens Hydroelectric Power

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the unchecked disposal of plastic waste is becoming a critical issue for Bukavu's hydroelectric power supply. Heavy rains are worsening the situation, with plastic and household waste clogging hydroelectric stations, disrupting electricity across Bukavu, Kamembe, and as far as Bujumbura. The plastic buildup not only threatens the stability of these stations but also raises concerns of broader power outages.

Environmental groups and local officials are advocating for more stringent waste management practices, recognizing that both infrastructure upgrades and community awareness are needed to combat the growing waste crisis. Without intervention, the power disruptions will likely intensify, impacting industries and households dependent on stable electricity supplies.