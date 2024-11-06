Mixed reactions to Trump victory among residents in the Democratic Republic of Congo

The return of Donald Trump to the White House has sparked a wave of congratulations and optimism across Africa. Several African leaders and figures have expressed hope for strengthening bilateral relations with Washington. In the DRC, President Félix Tshisekedi voiced his desire to collaborate with the new U.S. president and deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

“This is a great opportunity for Africa to reconnect even more with bilateral or multilateral relations with the United States, especially with regions in conflict like the Sahel and the Great Lakes region. We are really expecting the involvement of the United States to try to end the violence, especially in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where we are facing a major aggression from Rwanda,” said Christophe Mwisa, a member of the Congolese civil society.

The DRC is facing a major security crisis in the east of the country, with armed groups terrorizing the population. There is great hope that the new U.S. administration will provide greater support for stabilization efforts.

"A feeling of satisfaction, and especially of relief. We, in North Kivu, need peace, and we need a man like Trump. He is a man of peace, a man who has always been serious and, above all, sincere with his promises," said Georges Yalala, a resident of Goma.

Other Congolese remain skeptical about the real impact of Trump's return on their daily lives. They fear that the West may not offer a solution in the DRC.

“Peace cannot be bought like an item in the market. The Congolese government will have to work harder, intensify its diplomatic actions. Why rely on Donald Trump when we know very well that the insecurity in eastern Congo, the United States is behind all of that? The weapons come from the United States,” said Tigana Nseka, a resident of Goma.

Trump's return to power marks a pivotal moment for the DRC. The future of cooperation between the two countries remains uncertain. The question is whether this return will mark a decisive turning point for the DRC or if the country will continue to face the same challenges.