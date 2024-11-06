African leaders including Tinubu and Mnangagwa congratulate Donald Trump on U.S. election victory

A series of African leaders have congratulated Donald Trump on winning the U.S. presidential election.

They include the President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who said he was looking forward to bolstering ties between the two nations. ''May this new mandate bring peace and progress'', he said in a post on social media.

Similarly, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s president, Felix Tshisekedi, said he was looking forward to collaborating with America in the coming years. In a post on X, Tshisekedi said he was ready to ''deepen the strategic partnership'' between the two nations.

Nigeria’s Bola Tinubu also expressed his willingness to work with the newly named president, proposing that the two nations ‘'can foster economic cooperation, promote peace, and address global challenges together’’.

Zimbabwe’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, also offered his well wishes to Trump, and said ‘’Zimbabwe stands ready to work with you and the American people to build a better, more prosperous and more peaceful world.”

Leaders from South Africa, Ethiopia and Somalia also offered their congratulations to Trump.