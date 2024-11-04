Real Madrid train ahead of Champions League clash against AC Milan

Spanish team, Real Madrid have held a final training session ahead of their UEFA Champions League match against AC Milan.

The defending champions host the Italian team at Bernabeu Stadium in the Spanish capital on Tuesday.

They are hoping to bounce back after their 4-nil drubbing at the hands of Clasico rival Barcelona at the end of October.

With star player Vinicius Junior having missed out on the recent Ballon d'Or award, soccer watchers say the team may feel the need to prove a point in the match.

“Los Blancos” have had an extra few days to prepare for the game as their La Liga tie with Valencia last weekend was postponed due to the floods in Spain.

Milan, meanwhile, are hoping to improve on their fairly slow start to the season, but face a big challenge against Real Madrid, a club they haven't beaten in the Champions League since 2009.

The Spanish team are currently 12th in the League table while the Italians are in 25th place. Real Madrid has beaten AC Milan in five of the last seven home home games.