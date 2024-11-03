US presidential candidates final rallies in swing states ahead of vote

US presidential candidates, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, are holding a final weekend of campaign rallies in swing states ahead of Tuesday’s vote.

Saturday marked the fourth day in a row that the two visited the same state on the same day, further highlighting how the outcome will be decided in a few key states.

Speaking in North Carolina, Republican Trump pledged to bring back the “American Dream” and claimed that suburban Americans are "under attack" by criminals.

"We will stop illegal immigration once and for all. We will not be invaded. We will not be occupied. We will not be overrun. We will not be conquered. They're conquering our country. We will be a free and proud nation once again," he said.

He vowed to deport millions of immigrants if he is elected and warned that if Harris wins, "every town in America would be turned into a squalid, dangerous refugee camp".

Also in North Carolina, Harris urged supporters to vote early so that she can be elected and provide the “new generation of leadership”.

She also pledged affordable housing and healthcare and promised to protect women’s reproductive rights.

"And so I'll leave you with this. Let’s remember and please remind everyone, your vote is your voice and your voice is your power," she told supporters in Charlotte.

She was joined on stage by actor Kerry Washington and rocker Jon Bon Jovi. Harris ended the day by appearing on the popular TV show, Saturday Night Live.

The latest national polls give Harris a slight lead in what is a very tight contest.