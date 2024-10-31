Ten years since Compaoré’s overthrow: Burkina Faso’s decade of turmoil

It has been ten years since Blaise Compaoré was overthrown in Burkina Faso, ending his 27-year rule in just 48 hours. Ignoring months of protests against his attempt to extend his presidency through constitutional reform, Compaoré faced massive demonstrations on October 30, 2014. Protesters stormed and set fire to the National Assembly, prompting Compaoré to resign the following day.

In the years since Compaoré's departure, Burkina Faso has experienced significant political instability, marked by three coups, two presidential elections, and a dramatic rise in terrorist attacks. Initial hopes for accountability regarding historical crimes, such as the 1987 assassination of revolutionary leader Thomas Sankara, were dashed when Compaoré fled to Côte d'Ivoire, where he continues to live in exile. He has evaded prosecution, even after being sentenced to life in prison in absentia for his role in Sankara's murder.

The security situation in Burkina Faso has worsened, with increasing terrorist incidents affecting both rural areas and urban centers. Despite attempts by new military leaders to stabilize the country, they have struggled to combat the growing threat of extremist violence. The political landscape has shifted dramatically; civil society organizations and political parties that played key roles in Compaoré’s ousting now face significant restrictions and are largely silenced.

As Burkina Faso marks this somber anniversary, the population continues to grapple with the consequences of a decade marked by upheaval, insecurity, and uncertainty about the future.