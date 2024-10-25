Afrobeats superstar, Davido, struts the catwalk at Lagos Fashion Week

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar and Grammy Award nominee, Davido, made a surprise appearance at the Lagos Fashion Week on Thursday.

He strut the catwalk showcasing an intricate embroidered kimono by renowned menswear designer Ugo Monye.

His presence adding excitement and star power to the event which features over 60 designers from across the continent.

Film producer and content creator, Adaeze Cybil Mokaeze, said she was blown away by the Nigerian designers.

“They can take all the flowers, take all the coins, it was such a good show, a lot of relatable fashion, a lot of great use of colour and designs and just the general extra-ness that is the African fashion,” she said.

Like many others, she added that Davido’s appearance in the show was “the icing on the cake, just perfect”.

Featuring a range of styles and designs, the week brings together buyers, consumers, and the media, transforming the city into a hub of creativity.

Stephen Daniel, a fashion and lifestyle content creator, said he loves the fact that the Lagos Fashion Week 2024 is inclusive.

"We have plus-size models, we have people of all different colours and sizes. And the highest point for me was Davido. So yeah, it's very inclusive. I like that."

The week also includes panel discussions on topics as varied as sustainable clothing, marketing, and opportunities for African fashion entrepreneurs.

From avant garde to traditional, glitzy and glamorous to functional, it is all about highlighting the incredible variety of talent on the continent.

Launched in 2011, the Lagos Fashion has become a major annual platform for African designers and trends in the industry.

"I think the brands are getting better, the quality of work is getting better, the variation is getting better. I would like to see more women showing. So, yeah, it's getting better, step by step,” said business development manager, Ivy Kakaiiiza.

One of Africa’s biggest fashion events, the Lagos Fashion Week runs at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, until Sunday.