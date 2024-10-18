Kenya's Ruto nominates interior minister as his new deputy president

Just hours after Rigathi Gachagua was removed from office, Kenya’s President William Ruto has nominated Interior Minister, Kithure Kindiki, as his new deputy president.

A close ally of the Ruto, Kindiki was a top contender to be his running mate during the 2022 elections.

His appointment still needs to be approved by parliament.

On Thursday, Kenyan senators voted to impeach Gachagua on 5 out of 11 charges against him, including gross violation of the constitution.

He has denied the accusations, describing them as politically motivated.

Gachagua had failed to appear before senators to defend himself, instead requesting a postponement after being admitted to hospital with chest pains.

But they refused to delay proceedings, seen as showing their determination to remove him from the job, months after he fell out with Ruto.