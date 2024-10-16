Mozambique: Ruling party leading presidential polls in all provinces- Provisional results

Daniel Chapo --- presidential candidate of Frelimo, Mozambique’s ruling party –– voting in last week’s general election.

Preliminary results released on Wednesday --- show it leading in all 11 provinces – making him likely to be the country’s next president.

But election observers say they have doubts over the integrity of the poll saying it did not meet international standards.

They’ve reported issues including disorganised counting, poorly sealed ballot boxes, vote buying, inflated voter rolls, and intimidation in some areas.

Opposition parties, meanwhile, have cried fraud and at least one of them has called for a nationwide strike on Monday.

Another has said it will challenge the results in court.

Frelimo has governed Mozambique since its independence from Portugal in 1975 and has been consistently accused of rigging elections --- an allegation it denies.

Final results are expected on the 24th of October.