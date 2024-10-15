Russia and China strengthen defence ties during talks in Beijing

After arriving in Beijing for an official visit on Monday, the Russian Defence Minister said that Russia and China held military and defence discussions to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Defence Minister Andrei Belousov hailed the relationship between the two countries, stating that “friendly relations between Russia and China maintain a high dynamic of development, are expanding in all directions and are at an unprecedented level.''

''Russian-Chinese military cooperation is an important element of increasing defense capability, maintaining global and regional stability,” he added.

His Chinese counterpart said that the two countries both wish to promote military co operation.

Belousov's visit came as China's military pledged to take further action against Taiwan if necessary after carrying out a day of war games it said were a warning to "separatist acts".