One year of conflict: pro-Palestinian protest held in Tunisia

Protesters gather in Tunis, Tunisia, on Monday, October 7, 2024, to show support for Gaza and Lebanon, marking the anniversary of the October 7 attacks.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Ons Abid/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Protests in Tunisia

In the Tunisian capital, demonstrators gathered on Monday to observe the one-year mark since the outbreak of the latest war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The protest commenced at Bab El Khadra and moved towards Habib Bourguiba Avenue.

Nour Hamdi, one of the organizers of the protest, stated that it is essential for every individual and every Arab citizen to take part in the demonstration.

"It is crucial for all people, especially Arab citizens, to voice their protests. Today, several Arab countries remain silent and restrict their citizens from demonstrating," he said.

Protester Najia Ajmi remarked, "What is their aim today? They have not succeeded against the Palestinian resistance, including Hamas and others in Gaza. They are causing devastation in Gaza and taking the lives of children, understanding that these children will grow up, similar to those who were children in 1948."

Protesters demanded that newly re-elected President Kais Saied introduce an anti-normalization law to prohibit any political or cultural affiliations with Israel, but Saied does not approve of it.

