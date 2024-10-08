Burkina Faso: Military Junta suspends Voice of America

Burkina Faso's military government has suspended the US-funded broadcaster Voice of America (VOA) for three months, following comments regarding the ongoing militant insurgency in the Sahel region.

The suspension, announced on Monday, also includes a temporary ban on local media using international news reports.

The junta, which came to power in a coup in September 2022 the second coup that year has shown increasing intolerance towards criticism as insecurity worsens. Despite initial promises to combat the insurgency, military leaders are facing mounting frustration over their ability to protect citizens.

The Superior Council for Communication (CSC) accused VOA of undermining the morale of Burkinabe and Malian troops during a discussion aired on September 19. The council objected to the reporter's characterization of a recent attack in Bamako as "courageous" and claimed that security operations were unfairly criticized. Additionally, the CSC cited an unverified death toll from an August attack in Burkina Faso that resulted in numerous fatalities.

In its statement, the CSC declared, "All synchronization of national media with international media is suspended until further notice." VOA has not yet responded to requests for comments.

Sahel Region's Ongoing Struggles

Burkina Faso is one of several Sahel nations grappling with violence from insurgent groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIS, which have expanded from neighbouring Mali since 2012, causing thousands of deaths and displacing millions. Public dissatisfaction over the government's failure to ensure safety has fueled military coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger since 2020.

Earlier this year, Burkina Faso briefly suspended VOA and other international broadcasters, including BBC Africa, following a Human Rights Watch report that accused the military of extrajudicial killings a claim the government denies.

In September, the CSC also revoked the radio frequencies of France's RFI, known for its coverage of the Sahel, without explaining.

As media freedoms come under increasing threat, the situation in Burkina Faso reflects a broader trend of declining press freedom in the region.