Ghana reports first case of mpox this year; almost 35,000 cases reported in Africa since January

On Thursday, Ghana recorded its first case of mpox this year, as parts of Africa grapple with outbreaks.

According to local health officials, the affected child, who is in a stable condition, has been isolated, and those who came into contact with him are being monitored. Variant testing is also underway.

More than 200 suspected cases are under investigation in the country.

In August, the WHO activated its highest level of alert following a surge in mpox in parts of Africa, and the emergence of a more serious variant of the disease - clade 1b.

According to officials, clade 1b has been recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the epicentre of the outbreak, as well as Burundi, Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda, where vaccinations are underway.

Almost 35,000 cases of the disease, which causes fever and skin lesions, have been reported on the continent since the start of this year. The Africa CDC health agency says the epidemic is 'not under control'.

A handful of cases were reported beyond the African continent earlier this year, including in Sweden and Pakistan.