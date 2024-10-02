Senegal's opposition coalition names former Pres. Macky Sall as its lead candidate

Senegal
In Senegal, the upcoming November 17 legislative elections are being viewed as a key indicator for the March 2024 presidential race.
The opposition coalition, Takku Wallu Senegal, has named former President Macky Sall as its lead candidate, while the ruling Pastef party is backing Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko to secure a majority in the National Assembly.
This sets the stage for a high-stakes political showdown between two of Senegal's most influential leaders.
Sall’s potential return to the political scene, after stepping down in favor of Bassirou Diomaye Faye, marks a critical turning point in the legislative campaign.
Six months after his loss in the presidential race, his coalition is aiming to rebuild momentum and unite the opposition in a bid to challenge the dominance of the ruling Pastef party in parliament.
