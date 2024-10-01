International Culture Fest Ignites Karachi with Music and Dance Extravaganza   -  

An international culture fest kicked off in Pakistan's largest southern city on Thursday, thrilling the crowds with music and dance performances.

The World Culture Festival Karachi 2024 is bringing over 250 artists from 40 countries, including South Africa, Azerbaijan, Nepal, Rwanda and Pakistan.

Renowned Pakistani musicians Mumtaz Sabzal and Farhan Rais performed alongside a band of other musicians, captivating the crowds during the opening night.

"They are both legends. Pakistan’s opening performance was enthralling. So we are looking forward to a great show," said Zabad Anwar, a visitor who attended the the first night of the festival.

Sahib Pashazade, a musician from Azerbaijan said the event presents a good opportunity for collaboration between artists.

"We will come in the future too, to present Azerbaijan's Mugham music and Azerbaijan dance music," he said.

Amid global turmoil and violence, events like this foster unity and create a positive image, highlighting the importance of cultural festivals, said Pakistani author Peerzada Salman.

The festival will continue for a month and will feature theatre plays as well as large music concerts.