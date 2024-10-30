Cult attack in Ugandan village leaves eight dead, including children

Eight people, including a three-year-old child, were killed in a brutal attack by suspected cult members in Uganda, authorities confirmed on Wednesday, October 30.

The assault took place late Tuesday night in Mizizi A, a small village in Kagadi district, about 250 kilometers (150 miles) west of Kampala, Uganda’s capital.

According to the Uganda People's Defence Forces, the attackers – believed to be members of a new, unidentified cult – targeted relatives and community members, using bladed weapons in the attack. Security forces, including police and military units, are actively searching for the perpetrators as investigations continue to uncover details about the cult.

Eight other people were injured in the incident, with four of the deceased under the age of 13, police said. Security forces reportedly killed two of the suspected attackers as they responded to the violence.

Mizizi A is located near the Kingfisher oilfield, an oil project operated by China’s CNOOC, but authorities stated there was no indication the oilfield was involved or targeted in the attack.