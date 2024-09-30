Gaz Mawete shines at La Cigale and announces new projects

Congolese music star Gaz Mawete recently electrified the stage at La Cigale in Paris with a sold-out performance that solidified his place as one of Africa’s most dynamic musical talents.

Known for his unique fusion of rumba, R&B, and soul, Mawete delivered a night to remember, with fans showing up in large numbers to support the artist.

The concert featured several special guests, much to the delight of the audience, and highlighted the deep sense of community within the Congolese music scene. “The public came out in full force, and the support from my guest artists was incredibly touching. It was a special night for me,” said Mawete, reflecting on the experience.

One of the night’s highlights was the appearance of fellow Congolese superstar Fally Ipupa, whose presence on stage was a moment of pride for Mawete. “Fally coming to my concert was an honor. It shows that he appreciates and respects what I do. He’s someone I look up to, like a big brother, and seeing him there filled me with gratitude,” said Mawete.

The concert is part of Mawete’s ongoing efforts to expand his presence in European and African markets. Following his success in Paris, the artist plans to continue performing across Europe while preparing for major African shows.

Fans in Kinshasa have something to look forward to, as Mawete hinted at an upcoming performance at the legendary Martyrs Stadium, one of the most prestigious venues for Congolese artists. “Performing at the Martyrs Stadium is a dream for any Congolese artist. If the audience shows up, it will prove that all the hard work has been worth it,” Mawete added.

The singer, who recently released a self-titled EP, says that the project represents his diverse musical background and has been well-received by fans. With the growing demand for new music, Mawete hinted at the possibility of a full-length album shortly.

“I’m so grateful to my fans who have been with me every step of the way. You are my fuel, and without you, I am nothing,” he said, closing with a heartfelt message to his supporters.

With his career on a rapid rise, Gaz Mawete continues to prove that he is a force to be reckoned with on the international music scene.