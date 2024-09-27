Welcome to Africanews

Gunfire reportedly erupts in Conakry; Guinea's military junta calls reports 'fabricated'

FILE - Guinean soldiers patrol outside the Presidential palace in Conakry, Guinea Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sunday Alamba/Copyright 2021 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Guinea

Guineas's army locked down the city centre for a short time on Thursday, following reports of gunfire near the presidential palace.

According to a diplomatic official who spoke to AP, a handful of dissident soldiers opened fire on special forces surrounding the palace, before special forces overpowered them. The official also alleged that the soldiers were loyal to Col. Célestin Bilivogui. Bilivogui's body was found earlier in the week, a year after he mysteriously vanished following his arrest by the special forces.

However, in a statement on national television, the ruling military junta denied reports of gunshots, referring to them as 'fabricated'. It advised residents to go about their lives as usual.

Since soldiers overthrew President Alpha Condé in 2021, the country has been led by a military junta. The West African regional bloc ECOWAS has urged for a return to civilian rule, and elections are to take place next year.

A series of West African nations including Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso are also led by military juntas in the wake of coups.

