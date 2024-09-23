Motorcyclists gather in their thousands at Fatima shrine for blessing of the helmets

An estimated crowd of 180,000 motor bikers gathered at Fatima shrine in central Portugal on Sunday, for the ninth Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets.

The blessing of the helmets has become one of the great events and one of the great pilgrimages to Fatima's shrine in recent years. This year’s was the largest ever.

Under the moto "We are shaped and guided by what we love", the pilgrimage started with the parade of a group of motor bikers carrying Our Lady of Fatima’s statue next to the Basilica of the Holy Trinity, followed by a Mass during which the motor bikers’ helmets were blessed.

The annual pilgrimage is organized by ABC (Blessing of Helmets Association) and by various national and international motorcycle clubs. Several national police forces also join and support the event.

"The pilgrimage for the blessing of the helmets, the great pilgrimage of motorcyclists to Fátima, has become one of the great pilgrimages over the years. This place is, without a doubt, a moment of encounter, a moment of conviviality and also a moment of manifestation of faith. Basically, many of these motorcyclists come to ask for God's protection through our Lady for their trips," said Father Carlos Cabecinhas, the Rector of the Sanctuary of Fátima.

National authorities indicate that 8,936 accidents involving motorcycles occurred in 2023 in Portugal resulting in 124 deaths and 766 seriously wounded.

The most important pilgrimage to Fatima shrine takes place on May 13th of each year, celebrating the date of Our Lady's appearance to three little shepherds in 1917, according to Catholic believers.