Queue for new iPhone 16 at Apple shop in London

People queued at an Apple shop in London on Friday as new iPhone 16 models reach store shelves.

All the iPhone 16 models, with starting prices ranging from $800 to $1,200, are equipped to handle the new technology, which the company is marketing as “Apple Intelligence.”

That branding is part of an effort to distinguish the iPhone’s artificial intelligence from similar technology already available in smartphones released earlier this year by Samsung and Google.

The AI features are being promoted as one of the main reasons to buy an iPhone 16.

Visitors at the Apple shop on Regent Street were looking forward to exploring the phone's new features.

Elif Eren, a student who bought a new iPhone 16, said she is excited to open the package and see the new AI features.

James Griffith, another customer and co-founder of Mous which makes iPhone cases, bought new models to test if their products are suitable for the iPhone 16.

The "big element (in) this launch is the Apple intelligence, which is going to be really interesting - Apple's take on on AI," Griffith said.

The AI technology is coming out in U.S. English only for now, but will expand into localized English in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the U.K. in December.

Apple plans to expand into other languages and countries next year.

The testing of the AI software is beginning just a few days after Apple released its latest mobile operating system, iOS 18, to all its earlier iPhones.