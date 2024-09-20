Building collapse in Freetown raises questions

A neighborhood in mourning, still shocked after the collapse of a seven-story building collapse on Monday (Sep. 16) left at least 11 people dead with 7 others responding to treatment.

Sukainatu has come from a neighboring community with hopes of getting news about her loved ones.

"They said my stepmother, two of my stepbrothers, two of my sister’s children, and my stepfather’s sister’s child—none of them have been seen; since the incident on Monday, it’s been three days already, and we haven’t even seen their bodies."

Community stakeholders are calling for more food, shelter, and emotional support among other things.

“This is the aftermath of the disaster here at Shell New Road. It has been days of work here, and individuals are still hoping to see some of their loved ones that they’ve missed for the past few days. The National Disaster Management Agency says they need more machinery to help in the speedy process.”

The collapse is not an isolated incident; there have been several instances of building collapse in Freetown over the past few months. Experts say most buildings lack permits.

“If the right measures are not taken for one to actually have the right license or right expertise to have a building constructed, then it’s a big problem," civil engineer Alusine Bangura said.

"Again, it’s a broad responsibility- the government has a role, the ministries have their roles to play and also institutions have their roles to play.

The Ministry of Works and Public Assets say they will implement strict measures to avoid future occurrences.

“We've put in programs for us to acquire equipment and to recruite more staff across the board. Add more architects, more civil engineers, structural engineers, geo-technical engineers, mechanical engineers and electrical engineers," the Chief Director, Ministry of Works and Public Assets revealed.

"So that will have a whole diagnose of building projects during construction and even after construction so that we can certify that they are fit for purpose,” Paul Bockarie added.

As families continue to mourn their loved ones, community support grows, leaving memories in the minds of many with scars that need healing.