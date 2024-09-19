33 Congolese fishermen killed on Lake Kivu in a span of nine month

Over the past nine months, 33 Congolese fishermen have been killed and 56 others injured on Lake Kivu, allegedly by soldiers suspected to belong to the Rwandan naval force. The attacks occurred during nighttime fishing activities, according to local sources.

The grim statistics were revealed by the Synergy of Lake Kivu Fishermen's Associations in a recent meeting with provincial authorities, where they appealed for protection from ongoing violence.

One fisherman, Mushagalusa Salomon, has narrowly escaped his attackers four times, but each time his fishing nets and boat were taken by the assailants.

"Sometimes they arrive in groups of nine in a boat and start throwing stones at us. We have to jump into the water, and that's when they take our belongings. If you don't jump, they kill you and take everything," Salomon explained.

Lake Kivu is a vital source of livelihood for many families in the region, including those from the territories surrounding the lake and the city of Bukavu. Fish caught from the lake are a staple in local markets, serving as a key food source for the community.

In an effort to halt the violence, the General Directorate of Migration (DGM) has pledged to provide two speedboats for enhanced security patrols on Lake Kivu.

Provincial deputy Jackson Kalimba, who has investigated the attacks on fishermen, vowed to use his influence to press authorities in Kinshasa to take action.

"More than 34 fishermen have been killed, and 56 others severely injured. As elected representatives, we are urging both provincial and national authorities to boost security on Lake Kivu to ensure that fishermen are protected by the Congolese state," Kalimba said.

At a public accountability meeting held on September 8, South Kivu Governor Jean-Jacques Purusi Sadiki announced plans to install surveillance cameras on Lake Kivu to monitor the situation and prevent further incidents.

Attempts to obtain a response from the Rwandan naval forces were unsuccessful, as tensions between the two countries continue to strain diplomatic relations.