Pager explosions leave several dead and scores injured across Lebanon; Hezbollah blames Israel

Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah is holding Israel responsible for a wave of pager detonations, that have left several dead and scores more wounded across Lebanon.

Among the injured are many members of Hezbollah, along with Tehran's ambassador to the country, according to Iranian state media. Lebanon's health ministry said that a child was among several people who have been killed in the blasts.

The Israeli military has declined to comment on the incident. Hezbollah has vowed revenge on Israel, with whom it has been exchanging fire for months in the wake of the October 7th Hamas attack, sparking concerns of an all-out regional war.

The cross border exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israel have forced tens of thousands of people from their homes in northern Israel and southern Lebanon.

The UN has described Tuesday's explosions as 'extremely concerning' especially given the already tense situation in the region.