Morocco hosts Palestinian delegation for human rights training

Morocco is reinforcing its support for the Palestinian cause by hosting a delegation from the Human Rights and Civil Society Department of the Palestine Liberation Organization. The group is in Rabat for a week-long training program aimed at strengthening skills in human rights advocacy and international law.

Organized by Morocco’s National Human Rights Council (CNDH), the program includes both theoretical and practical sessions. Participants will focus on human rights documentation, international humanitarian law, and advocacy strategies to advance the Palestinian cause on the global stage.

The president of the CNDH, who is overseeing the training, described the Palestinian issue as a critical test of the universality of human rights principles. She emphasized the urgent need for a clear legal and ethical response to what she called ongoing violations faced by the Palestinian people.

Members of the Palestinian delegation expressed appreciation for Morocco’s continued engagement. They praised the CNDH’s role in international human rights forums and acknowledged its work in strengthening cooperation between Moroccan and Palestinian institutions.

The training program highlights Morocco’s broader commitment to international solidarity, and its role in advancing dialogue and capacity building in support of the Palestinian people.